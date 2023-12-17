DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Les kids aussi ont droit à leur boum spéciale Noël ! Dimanche 17 décembre, rendez-vous sous le chapiteau en présence de Mère Noël pour célébrer ensemble les fêtes de fin d'année. Au programme : des ateliers DIY, tattoo, bonbons, goûter et bonne musique pou
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.