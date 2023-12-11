Top track

7 Seconds

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Porridge Radio

YES The Pink Room
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
Selling fast
£20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

7 Seconds
Got a code?

Event information

Porridge Radio return to Manchester to play a very special, intimate show at Yes (Pink Room) on 11 December.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Strange Days.

Lineup

Porridge Radio

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.