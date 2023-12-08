DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Flux Projects is proud to present Apocalypse: a series of short films by twelve artists working in different creative disciplines (including film, performance art, visual art and dance).
The word ‘apocalypse’ is often assumed to mean the end of the world.
