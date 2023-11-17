DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE I/T DEPARTMENT x CUFFING SEASON PARTY

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Two of your favorite event collectives, THE I/T DEPARTMENT x CUFFING SEASON, are coming together under one roof on Friday, 11/17!

Join us and our special lineup of local DJs spinning hip-hop, R&B, house, edits & more unique sounds all night!

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

TEE EM DEE, Gabriel J, Goldie Harris

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

