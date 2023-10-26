DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aethos Live - Rivamare Records

Aethos Milano
26 Oct - 27 Oct
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Giovedì 26 ci ritroviamo all’Aethos Hotel per il terzo appuntamento di Aethos Live.

Groundkeeper Studios invita sul palco Rivamare Records, un’etichetta discografica e hub creativo indipendente di musica strumentale dal taglio Nu Jazz - Instrumental Hip H Read more

Presentato da Overdub Srls.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Aethos Milano

Piazza Xxiv Maggio, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.