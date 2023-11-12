DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Warehouse, Ephemeral, Burning Lord + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sun, 12 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$15.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, November 12th

Warehouse

Ephemeral

Burning Lord

Last Laugh

Hospital Bomber

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

1 PM

16+

$12

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

2
Warehouse, Ephemeral, Burning Lord and 2 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

