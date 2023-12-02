DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scott Tournet is known for being a founding member and musical
director of Grace Potter & The Nocturnals (2003-2014), the frontman
for the world beat rock & roll group Elektric Voodoo, a mixing engineer
and producer.
With The Nocturnals he was a co-wri
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.