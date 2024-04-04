Top track

Omar

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The UK’s King of Soul and the true Godfather of Neo-Soul, OMAR returns to Hootannany Brixton in April! ❤️‍🔥

Having collaborated with true pioneers of the genre, such as Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu & D’Angelo, you won't want to miss this one! Expect an eni Read more

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Omar

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

