Avalon Emerson All Night Long

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

A legend on the international circuit, Avalon Emerson brings her famously intricate and genre-spanning DJ skills to the Cause.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Avalon Emerson

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

