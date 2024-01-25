DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tré Burt TRAFFIC FICTION Tour

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Tré Burt TRAFFIC FICTION Tour

with Skyway Man

1/25/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Tré Burt was standing on a stage in Philadelphia in early 2023 when the latest bit of bad news arrived: His grandfather, a native of that very city, was d Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Tre Burt, Skyway Man

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.