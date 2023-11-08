DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Simple Things Presents: Neko

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Simple Things and Rough Trade Bristol are excited to bring you the hypnotic noise-chasms of Neko in celebration of their debut EP release.

Released on 10 November 2023, King Louie is the debut EP from Bristol band Neko. Recorded in the depths of winter at Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Neko

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

