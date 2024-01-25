DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marty O'Reilly

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Marty O'Reilly live at Eddie's Attic!

Explaining Marty O’Reilly’s music is like describing a dream. It feels familiar, but at the same time unchartered. His songs sound bluesy but not blues, folk but not folk, soulful but not soul. Marty’s voice is beauti Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Marty O’Reilly

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

