DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Peau de l’Espace

Spazio Fattoria
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Yasmine Hugonnet è una coreografa e danzatrice interessata al rapporto tra la forma, l’immagine e la sensazione, e la germinazione dell’immaginario e la cui personalissima ricerca si è spinta fin verso la muscolatura interna, sviluppando nel tempo una prat Read more

Presentato da DANAE FESTIVAL / Teatro delle Moire
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Spazio Fattoria

Via Giulio Cesare Procaccini 4, 20154 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.