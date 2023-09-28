DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tekno VS Techno

Cieloterra
Thu, 28 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJRoma
About

TEKNO VS TECHNO

Thursday 28. Cieloterra

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Il Condominio APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Orz, Lilly Korine, Valeriø Innørta and 1 more

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

