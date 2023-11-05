DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ava Mirzadegan (record release!), Halpine, Keeper

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 5 Nov, 9:00 pm
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, November 5th 2023
Ava Mirzadegan (record release!) + Halpine + Keeper
9pm - $15 - All Ages

AVA MIRZADEGAN
Washington, DC

Accompanied most often by spacious silence and a finger-picked nylon string guitar, Ava Mirzadegan writes quiet songs a Read more

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

