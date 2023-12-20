Top track

Pockets of Light

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lubomyr Melnyk - Unica data italiana 2023

Sala dei Giganti - Palazzo Liviano
Wed, 20 Dec, 9:15 pm
GigsPadova
€35.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pockets of Light
Got a code?

About

Clair de Lune - Al chiaro di Luna, in collaborazione con Swamp Booking, è estasiata nel presentare a Padova, nell'eccezionale Sala dei Giganti di Palazzo Liviano, l'unica data italiana del tour europeo del pianista Ucraino Lubomyr Melnyk.

Autentico innova Read more

Presentato da Big Maff e Clair de Lune - al chiaro di luna
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lubomyr Melnyk

Venue

Sala dei Giganti - Palazzo Liviano

Palazzo Liviano, Piazza Capitaniato, 7, Padua, Padua 35139, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.