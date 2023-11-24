Top track

DJ Snake - Middle (feat. Bipolar Sunshine) - Mija Remix

Mija at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$25

About

We're teaming up with the Evoltn & Requiem Events teams to bring you a very special night out with Mija.

You can buy a tickets... TODAY!

  • The Skinny - INSIDE -
  • 8:00 - 9:30PM: Evoltn All-Stars
  • 9:30 - 11:00PM: VonnDee
  • 11:00PM - 12:00AM: Dirty D
Presented by Flamingo House, Evoltn, & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mija

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

