Gaetan Nonchalant - Plages Du Nord

Pete The Monkey Party

POPUP!
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€11.22

About

EXPO, LIVE, DJ SETS

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Pete the Monkey is back !

C’est le moment des retrouvailles, après une 11ème édition magique et particulièrement Aqua-cadabrant.

Line up 100% Pete the Monkey des familles avec les lives de Gaetan Nonch Read more

Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

Gaetan Nonchalant

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

