DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Resilient Planet [Festival] x DAWA

La Cité Fertile
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
Free

About

Le festival PLANÈTE RÉSILIENCE invite |D/A\W/A\ pour sa soirée d’ouverture le VENDREDI 06 OCTOBRE à la CITÉ FERTILE de 20H à 00H : un EVENT GRATUIT où vous pourrez danser sur un assortiment de sonorités Afro-électroniques.

#Amapiano #Afrohouse #Afrobeat

Présenté par |D/A\W/A\.

Lineup

|D/A\W/A\, Mama Ata, Diyou

Venue

La Cité Fertile

4 Avenue Edouard Vaillant, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

