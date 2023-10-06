DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le festival PLANÈTE RÉSILIENCE invite |D/A\W/A\ pour sa soirée d’ouverture le VENDREDI 06 OCTOBRE à la CITÉ FERTILE de 20H à 00H : un EVENT GRATUIT où vous pourrez danser sur un assortiment de sonorités Afro-électroniques.
#Amapiano #Afrohouse #Afrobeat
