School of Rock Adult Performance

The Kingsland
Sat, 14 Oct, 12:30 pm
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

School of Rock Williamsburg Adult Performance Program

with songs by

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Heart

The Cranberries

Alice in Chains

The Cardigans

and more!

This is a an all ages event

School of Rock Williamsburg
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open12:30 pm

