Pink Floyd - Another Brick In the Wall, Pt. 1

Live Album THE WALL Sincrono Film di Alan Parker

Legend Club
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20

Un concerto live in sincrono con il film "The Wall" di Alan Parker.

Verrà eseguito per intero, con gli arrangiamenti originali, tutto il disco The Wall e alle spalle scorreranno le immagini del film. Il cine concerto accompagnerà gli spettatori all'intern

Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

