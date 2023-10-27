DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join The Séance Experience™ for an authentic live re-creation of a Victorian Era theatrical Dark Séance exactly as performed in the 1800’s at the haunted Hotel Congress in the only 3rd floor room to survive the 1934 fire. **
6:30pm, 7:45pm, or 9pm (choose
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.