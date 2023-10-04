Top track

Lorenzo De Finti - Mysterium Lunae (feat. Stefano Dall'Ora, Alberto Mandarini & Marco Castiglioni)

Lorenzo De Finti Quartet @ Taste of Jazz

Bachelite cLab
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€3.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La ricerca di una nuova avventura musicale, diversa, acustica, ricca di spazi, la ricerca del suono adatto a descriverla: da qui nasce la composizione e la registrazione di We Live Here, Suite for jazz quartet, primo lavoro discografico del quartetto del p Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lorenzo de Finti quartet

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

