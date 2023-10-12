DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hässlichkeit
Moshtari
Lesung im Uebel & Gefährlich
12.10.2023 / Einlass: 19:30h / Beginn: 20h
Dichte Körperbehaarung, braune Zähne, große Nasen: Moshtari Hilal befragt Ideen von Hässlichkeit. In ihrem einzigartigen Buch schreibt sie von Beauty Salons i
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.