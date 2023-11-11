DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Art Of Dark - Late Halloween w/ Praslesh (Raresh B2B Praslea)

Village Underground
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Late Halloween. Extended 6hr set from Praslesh (Raresh B2B Praslea).

This is a 18+ event. Every customer may be requested to provide a valid ID upon entry, this is to ensure customer safety and ensure our legal age requirements are met. For this reason, w Read more

Presented by Art Of Dark.

Lineup

Pralesh (Raresh b2b Praslea)

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

