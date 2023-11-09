Top track

Paddang - Dead on Tuesday

Paddang + Mafia Sofa

Le Circus
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✦ PADDANG ✦ -(Garage-Punk Psyché - Toulouse )

Comment se faire entendre dans un monde sourd ?

Une question à laquelle l’équipée sauvage de Paddang semble essayer de répondre.

Battant les tambours de leur questionnements intérieurs, c’est la rage au vent Read more

Présenté par LE CIRCUS.

Lineup

Paddang

Venue

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

