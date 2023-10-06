Top track

MUCCASSASSINA - OPENING PARTY - LIFE IS A CABARET

Qube A+B+C
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Comincia la nuova stagione Muccassassina, ispirata ad uno dei musical più famosi di tutti i tempi: CABARET.

Con nuove scenografie, drag queen, performer, gogo e dancers, Muccassassina sarà il vostro nuovo Cabaret, dove divertirci e ballare, ma anche un pr Read more

Presentato da MUCCASSASSINA.
Venue

Qube A+B+C

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

