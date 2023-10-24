DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Institute

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New York via Texas punks Institute finally return for a one off UK show in support of their new LP Ragdoll Dance on La Vida Es Un Mus. They'll be joined by brother band GLUE, ISLAND OF LOVE and HELLSCAPE.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

1
Hellscape, Island of Love, Glue and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

