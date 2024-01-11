Top track

Shed Seven: Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £14.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present a stripped back in-store performance and signing from Shed Seven. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album, 'A Matter of Time', released via Cooking Vinyl.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Shed Seven

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

