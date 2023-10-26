DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

in the loft presents The Live Supply

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

in the loft presents The Live Supply.

The Live Supply run showcases that shine a spotlight on up-and-coming musicians where they can positively experience the stage and make connections with fellow artists in the industry. Curated by Saiming & Soriah, TLS Read more

Presented by Night Tales Loft.

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.