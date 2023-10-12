DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YPNOSI + tres y el raro

Heliogàbal
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ypnosi és una nova proposta musical que trenca amb qualsevol moviment vigent. La banda reinventa el rock i el funk dels setanta als noranta.

Des del seu debut, Ypnosi ha realitzat més d'una cinquantena de concerts en els quals s’ha vist un creixement expo Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

YPNOSI

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

