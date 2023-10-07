DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Zackey Force Funk
Here's the verbiage and photo that they sent me for Zackey Force Funk...
We can announce this as happening during the free Reverb party in October...however you think is best to roll this out is cool with me!
OG boogie monster zackey f
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.