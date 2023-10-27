DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sound Halloweekend 3 Day Pass

Sound Nightclub
27 Oct - 30 Oct
GigsLos Angeles
$109.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Includes admission to 3 nights at Sound for Halloween Weekend 2023:

10/27 Sabo & Goldcap

10/28 Jimi Jules

10/29 House Heads ft. Nora en Pure.

For table reservations please email to reservations@soundnightclub.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Framework

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.