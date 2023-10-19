Top track

DJ Lucas w/ Papo2oo4, Subjxct 5, March Davis and Pleasant Boys

The Monkey House
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsWinooski
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Genesis and The Monkey House present

DJ Lucas w/ Papo2oo4, Subjxct 5, March Davis and Pleasant Boys

Thursday - October 19

Doors / Show

$15 for 21+ / $20 for 18+

18+

DJ Lucas

https://www.instagram.com/djlucas413/

Papo2oo4

https://www.instagram.com/

Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Subjxct 5, DJ Lucas

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

