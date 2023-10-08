Top track

Pull Back The Shades

London Music Festival: 7-Band All-dayer

The Hope & Anchor
Sun, 8 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22

About

Something big is happening…

The best way I can describe it is like one member said to me:

‘Tim - It’s like freshers week, every week, but better, with bands and stuff…’

and that’s how it’s been over the last 6 years since we created this group. It’s hon Read more

Presented by London Music Showcase.

Lineup

2
Drown, Salvation Jayne, Zac and The New Men and 2 more

Venue

The Hope & Anchor

The Hope and Anchor, 207 Upper St, London N1 1RL, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

