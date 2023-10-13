Top track

CMAT - Where Are Your Kids Tonight? (feat. John Grant)

CMAT: Acoustic + Signing (3pm Doors)

Rough Trade East
Fri, 13 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
Event information

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a matinee in-store acoustic performance and signing from CMAT. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Crazymad, For Me' released via AWAL Recordings.

Tickets for this event also include

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

CMAT

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

