Belgrave Music Hall's 10th Birthday Party

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 7 Oct, 12:00 pm
PartyLeeds
Free

About

You are invited to Belgrave Music Hall's 10th Birthday Party

Live music, DJs, Lucky Dip, Food, Pop Up shops, Giveaways, Birthday cake and more...

Saturday 7th October 2023

Belgrave Music Hall

Midday - 3am

Completely free entry

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Adult DVD, Van Houten

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity

