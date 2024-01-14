DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London's premier fest for hardcore, screamo and extreme metal returns for its second year.
Fuming Mouth
Murderous death metal hardcore. UK Debut for Massachusetts’ hardest
Genocide Pact
Titanically heavy DC Death Metal. Headlining Sunday to scrape out
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.