Reality Unfolds

New Cross Inn
12 Jan - 14 Jan 2024
GigsLondon
£60.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London's premier fest for hardcore, screamo and extreme metal returns for its second year.

Fuming Mouth

Murderous death metal hardcore. UK Debut for Massachusetts’ hardest

Genocide Pact

Titanically heavy DC Death Metal. Headlining Sunday to scrape out Read more

Presented by Real Life.
New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

