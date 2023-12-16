Top track

Groove Armada - Superstylin'

Groove Armada [DJ]

Centre Point
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€31.04

About

We are beyond excited for this one.... One of the planet's best-loved dance acts Groove Armada join us this December for a very special club performance at Centre Point ☘️

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sense & Centre Point.

Lineup

Groove Armada

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

