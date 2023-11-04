Top track

RP Boo - Total Darkness

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RP Boo

H0l0
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Footwork legend RP Boo is coming to H0l0 on Saturday, November 4th with Rose Kourts and Stonie Blue!!!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

RP Boo, Rose Kourts, Stonie Blue

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

