Julie McKnight

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Her vocals have been described as soulful, big, powerful and deep as the ocean tones. When you hear her sing, you not only hear the song but you feel it and experience every note.

Providing lead vocals to soul stirring anthems Finally, Home and Diamond Li Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Julie McKnight

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

