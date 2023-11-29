DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mammadimerda in La recita di Natale

Capitol
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:15 pm
TheatrePordenone
€18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MAMMADIMERDA

in “LA RECITA DI NATALE”

PRIMA DATA IN ITALIA

La vita delle donne è come un panettone: uno slalom tra i canditi.

Francesca Fiore e Sarah Malnerich portano in scena la commedia natalizia, prestissimo nelle vostre case: la gioia delle feste Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito.

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
