DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MAMMADIMERDA
in “LA RECITA DI NATALE”
PRIMA DATA IN ITALIA
La vita delle donne è come un panettone: uno slalom tra i canditi.
Francesca Fiore e Sarah Malnerich portano in scena la commedia natalizia, prestissimo nelle vostre case: la gioia delle feste
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.