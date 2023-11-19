Top track

Closing the Gates

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Monochromatic Black, Necropia + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday, November 19th

Monochromatic Black

Necropia

Summon the Plague

Dire Descent

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6:30 PM

$15

16+

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Monochromatic Black, Necropia, Summon The Plague

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

