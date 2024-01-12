DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday January 12th 2024
Monochromatic Black
Necropia
Summon the Plague
Dire Descent
@ Amityville Music Hall
198 Broadway, Amityville NY
7:00 PM
$15
16+
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.