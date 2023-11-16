Top track

NILS FRAHM

Le Pin Galant
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€42.64

About

Lorsque l'on évoque la frontière entre la musique classique et la musique électronique, aucun autre nom n'est plus évocateur que celui de Nils Frahm, pianiste, producteur et compositeur installé à Berlin. Sa manière atypique d'approcher un instrument sécul Read more

Rock School Barbey & Vedettes présentent

Lineup

Nils Frahm

Venue

Le Pin Galant

34 Avenue Du Maréchal De Lattre De Tassigny, 33700 Mérignac, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

