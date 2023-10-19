Top track

Brent Amaker & The Rodeo - Man In Charge

Brent Amaker and The Rodeo, Valley Suns, Emi Pop

Belltown Yacht Club
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$22.62

About

Brent Amaker and The Rodeo / Valley Suns / Emi Pop

Brent Amaker and The Rodeo

From desolate deserts to snow washed mountains Brent Amaker and The Rodeo have been searching for the Truth. This pursuit has produced numerous albums and taken them to venues Read more

Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Brent Amaker and the Rodeo

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

