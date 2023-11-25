Top track

Grady Spencer & the Work - Nothing Is Bad

Grady Spencer & the Work with Matthew McNeal

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$25.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Grady Spencer & the Work is an American groove-based rock and roll band from Fort

Worth, Texas. Born and bred out of the sweat and blood stemming from decades of

gritty manual labor, the band channels years of music experiences into a tasty

soup of coun

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Matthew McNeal, Grady Spencer and the Work

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

