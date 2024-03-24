DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rodrigo Alarcon

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

One of the most exciting new voices in Brazilian Popular Music, São Paulo's Rodrigo Alarcon is a major part of the country's second musical golden era.

Fusing delicate, samba-inflected guitar with smooth and emotional vocals, he evokes 60s Tropicalia with Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Rodrigo Alarcon

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

