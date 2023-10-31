DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L’evento che da 10 anni raduna i “Musiclovers” di MIlano. Un party, 2 stage, 1 live 5 Dj-Producer emergenti animeranno Santeria Toscana 31 con tanta musica elettronica e buone vibes.
Fashion Designer e collettivi emergenti della città disegneranno Capsule
