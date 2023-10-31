DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Linoleum - Halloween Night

Santeria Toscana 31
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyMilano
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L’evento che da 10 anni raduna i “Musiclovers” di MIlano. Un party, 2 stage, 1 live 5 Dj-Producer emergenti animeranno Santeria Toscana 31 con tanta musica elettronica e buone vibes.

Fashion Designer e collettivi emergenti della città disegneranno Capsule Read more

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Isa Diamond, Mitchtreasure, Margherita Grechi

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.