Deijuvhs + Guests

Barrio's Live
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€15
DEIJUVHS live a Milano

Da East London per la prima volta in Italia Deijuvhs porta il suo indefinibile mix di drill, trap, punk e nu metal a Milano per una serata con il meglio della nuova scena alternative dal nord Italia, in apertura: Alfmob, Ozone Dehum Read more

Versus Music Project

Barrio's Live

Piazzale Donne Partigiane, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

