DEIJUVHS live a Milano
Da East London per la prima volta in Italia Deijuvhs porta il suo indefinibile mix di drill, trap, punk e nu metal a Milano per una serata con il meglio della nuova scena alternative dal nord Italia, in apertura: Alfmob, Ozone Dehum
